Featuring the work of Jagdeep Raina, Chase is a poetic exploration of the interplay of memory and migration, and of how both.

Oct 8, 2021

Featuring the work of Jagdeep Raina, Chase is a poetic exploration of the interplay of memory and migration, and of how both are mapped onto everyday landscapes. Raised and currently based in Guelph, Raina shares stories of the Sikh diaspora, drawing upon personal records and those of his family who were among the migration to southern Ontario in the 1960s, as well as oral and archival histories of wider pioneering Kashmiri and Punjabi Sikh diasporic communities. Rendering these narratives cinematically as embroidered tapestries as well as works on paper, Raina evokes the textured local and transnational geographies of longing and belonging that emerge in the quest to establish home in terrain that is unsettlingly remote. October 8, 2021 to March 19, 2022.

Chase is curated by Shauna McCabe and organized by the Art Gallery of Guelph with the support of the Ontario Arts Council and Canada Council for the Arts.

Image: Jagdeep Raina, Final days, 2019, embroidery thread on muslin. Photo by Darren Rigo.

Location Address - 55 Centre, Toronto, Ontario M5G 2H5

Fri, Oct 8th, 2021 @ 12:00 AM
Sat, Mar 19th, 2022 to

Art Exhibition

Art

