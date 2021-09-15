Embodying jazz. Rhythm in the body, in the soul, in the city. Dancing transcends the image in this photographic exhibition – and surges towards the future.

Moments of flow, interrupted. Musical accents, suspended. Experience a visual feast of jazz dance imagery co-curated by Fall for Dance North’s artists-in-residence: Natasha Powell – artistic director of Holla Jazz (Toronto) – and Kimberley Cooper – artistic director of Decidedly Jazz Danceworks (Calgary). Transformed into a dynamic gallery, Union Station’s Oak Room and West Wing feature larger-than-life photographs of dancers from these respective companies, along with an augmented reality experience and a playlist collaboratively curated with JAZZ.FM91. Powell and Cooper create contemporary jazz expressions that honour the work and legacy of ancestors and elders in the practice. Get to know these unique jazz artists and their perspectives on this complex art form with its roots in West African traditions and Black American experience.

Find the beat. Feel the groove.

Experience the energy of jazz.

Jazz in Motion is presented by Union and Fall for Dance North. Sep 20-Oct 17, throughout the day. Union Station, West Wing, 65 Front West. Find out more about this free event here