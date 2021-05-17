ROAD! A Journey Through Jamaica

Before COVID-19 shut the world down, Jessann Reece travelled to Jamaica in January 2020 to discover the parts of the island that her father knew best. During their week-long road trip, she witnessed rapid development before her very eyes: A highway obliterating livelihoods; foot-trodden paths replaced by new sidewalks; sprawling new ports bringing in numerous ships and cruise liners; and within miles from the popular Ocho Rios tourist destination, families still dependent on the dwindling rivers to sustain their daily way of life. The old and the new clashed and merged throughout the country. Reece’s fast-paced trek is represented throughout this documentary series. May 18-30. https://www.lesliegrovegallery.ca/current