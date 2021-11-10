- News
Red Head Gallery presents the exhibition Together / Apart by painter Jim Bourke. Nov 17 to Dec 4.
“I have long been interested in the physical interaction between people in public spaces; particularly with how we adapt to having strangers in close proximity. ‘Social distancing’ has introduced a new dance into the complex rhythm of the city.”
Location Address - 401 Richmond W #115, Toronto, Ontario M5V 3A8
Event Price - Free