New restaurants

Best Movies on Netflix

Jim Bourke

Red Head Gallery presents the exhibition Together / Apart by painter Jim Bourke. Nov 17 to Dec 4. "I have long been.

Nov 10, 2021

Jim Bourke

9 9 people viewed this event.

Red Head Gallery presents the exhibition Together / Apart by painter Jim Bourke. Nov 17 to Dec 4.

“I have long been interested in the physical interaction between people in public spaces; particularly with how we adapt to having strangers in close proximity.  ‘Social distancing’ has introduced a new dance into the complex rhythm of the city.” 

Additional Details

Location Address - 401 Richmond W #115, Toronto, Ontario M5V 3A8

Event Price - Free

Date And Time
Wed, Nov 17th, 2021 @ 12:00 PM to
Sat, Dec 4th, 2021 @ 05:00 PM

Location
Red Head Gallery

Event Types
Art Exhibition

Event Category
Art

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine