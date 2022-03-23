Readers' Choice 2021

John Notten: Unpacking the Weekend

Mar 23, 2022

The weekend ritual of heading up north enjoyed by countless Ontarians is characterized by nostalgic images of cottage docks at sunset and the lonely call of a distant loon.

Unpacking the Weekend interrogates this holiday routine, reimagining the mundane objects of cottage country and the commonly-held colonial narratives associated with them. It examines assumptions that lie at the heart of the north and the impact that the power and privilege of the weekend ritual has had on Canadian history, culture and identity.

Todmorden Mills, 67 Pottery. Open Wednesday to Sunday, 11 am to 4 pm. Gallery admission free.

Location Address - 67 Pottery, Toronto, Ontario, M4K 2B9

Event Price - Free

Wed, Mar 23rd, 2022 @ 11:00 AM
to Sun, Apr 10th, 2022 @ 04:00 PM

Todmorden Mills

Art Exhibition

Art

