John Notten: Unpacking the Weekend

The weekend ritual of heading up north enjoyed by countless Ontarians is characterized by nostalgic images of cottage docks at sunset and the lonely call of a distant loon.

Unpacking the Weekend interrogates this holiday routine, reimagining the mundane objects of cottage country and the commonly-held colonial narratives associated with them. It examines assumptions that lie at the heart of the north and the impact that the power and privilege of the weekend ritual has had on Canadian history, culture and identity.

Todmorden Mills, 67 Pottery. Open Wednesday to Sunday, 11 am to 4 pm. Gallery admission free.