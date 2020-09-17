John L. Semple: A Sense of Place

Internationally-renowned Toronto-based surgeon Dr. John L. Semple will unveil his second solo art exhibit at Berenson Fine Art. A portion of proceeds from Dr. Semple’s “A Sense of Place” will benefit the University of Toronto’s Surgeon Scientist Training Program (SSTP) at the Department of Surgery.

The exhibit, featuring 24 watercolours, characterizes the complex emotional relationship between people and their spatial settings, something that COVID-19 has redefined for everyone.

When: October 1-15, 2020. Opening reception, with the artist in attendance, is on Thursday, October 1, noon to 6 pm.

Maximum capacity: 7 people.

Where: Berenson Fine Art. 212 Avenue Rd, Toronto

Ticketing: By appointment only.

Tel: 416-925-3222 // Email: info@berensonart.com

Twitter: @berensonart // Facebook: @BerensonFineArt // Web: berensonart.com