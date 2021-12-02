Joy Broadbent

AO Artspace presents the exhibition Holy Ghost, a collection of paintings in acrylic and oil. Dec 9-Jan 7. Reception 6-10 pm, Dec 9.

Weekend hours 10 am -4 pm.

Weekdays by appointment.

Haunting possession as spiritual direction. The work is presented as a series of enchanting portraits and scenes documenting the layered and kaleidoscopic nature of life in the clutches of rough love – at once beautiful and chaotic. The effeminate and ecstatic violence of swans copulating in an pre-apocalyptic pleasure garden bring drama to the psychic stillness of lone female figures. Ropes tightly bind, unravel, and soften. Plants gather in uncanny and formal assembly. Visual planes collapse and deepen, with hints of distant clarity and of vessels to be filled and emptied.