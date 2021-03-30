Kaleidoscope Art Exhibit

Twist Gallery group exhibition with work by Sydney Millett, Sandra Di Leo, Raquel Fuentes, Robert Saffer, David Brown, Courtney Senior and Wendy Teasdale. This collection of art comes together to create a rich and immersive experience that is unique to each person who steps into the gallery. The vibrant colours appear alive as you look at them, mesmerizing viewers and leaving the sensation that no matter how long you look at these pieces, they still have more to offer. April 3 to 28. http://twistgallery.ca