Kari Serrao: Out of Darkness

Out Of The Darkness: Heavily influenced by a year spent in the south of France hiding out from a global pandemic and experimenting in the studio. This work is much quieter in nature than my earlier series; it is also the first time that “the work” has been of such a personal nature. My life, much like the world in general has gone through a “state of flux”, these paintings are largely about the thoughts and emotions one may have when the busyness of everyday has been stripped away and one is left alone to ponder the true nature of one’s existence…

The show runs from Friday, October 1 to Sunday, October 10 at the Leslie Grove Gallery, opened from 12-5 PM. Opening reception on October 1, 7-9 pm.

Details at www.lesliegrovegallery.ca.