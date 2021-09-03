COVID-19

Sep 3, 2021

Keep it Alive – Sweetpea Gallery

As the world begins to open up, Sweetpea Gallery wants to bring you all back to all your senses. This visceral and gestural exhibition will memorialize the impact our bodies have on the world around us.

This exhibition includes works from artists all around the country including Montreal, Hamilton, Vancouver, and Victoria. The practices reflected include photography, textiles, and sculpture as well as works on paper and canvas.

Sep 3-12. Gallery 1313, 1313 Queen West. g1313.org

Featured Artists:

Al Hanyok , Adam Palmer , Alex Jensen , Alison Klymchuk, Cassia Powell, Chantel Clausen , Esther Imm, Georgia Tooke, Hayley Axelrad, Jade Mikell, Kathryn Greenwood

Maya Skarzenski, Natalie Wesselius, Rudra Manani

Sweetpea Gallery is a digital and irl space that supports early career artists. With a focus on contemporary subject matter and approaches, our artists represent the best of Canada’s freshest artists. Sweetpea is so looking forward to meeting you in Toronto!

Additional Details

Location - Gallery 1313

Event Price - Free!

ID location - director@g1313.org

Date And Time
Fri, Sep 3rd, 2021 @ 01:00 PM
Sun, Sep 12th, 2021 to

Location
1313 Queen St W, Toronto, ON, Gallery 1313

Event Types
Art Exhibition

Event Category
Art

Gallery 1313

