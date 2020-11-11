Kevin Yates and Sara Maston

Nov 26-Jan 23.http://www.susanhobbs.com

Ideas for Yates’ new body of work began after a series of events in the artist’s personal life over three years ago. Simple sayings began to resonate as warning signs during this time. Hold Your Horses, and Cool Your Jets, set the stage to heed open ended warnings, and acts as reminders of different era’s sayings: to slow down/shut down/shut up or keep it in/try and keep it together. The charred surface of the work both sets up a sense of tragedy, while also through its silky black carbon surface and fine cracked texture seduce its viewer and masks those same warnings.

Kevin has invited Sara to share the space in the new project series Invited.

Maston’s dependence on online platforms intensified with the pandemic, so too did a specific longing: to dig a hole. This desire stemmed from a visceral urge to smell different kinds of roots and feel the cool/damp/granular material of the earth. A friend, who is trained in archaeology, taught her how to dig a very precise hole. The structure of the hole was what intrigued her, but not for excavation or collection purposes. Nested systems are sometimes perceptible, as a mushroom coming up overnight in the cooler fall season, and other times operating in silent interrelationships as in networks of invisible fungi irrigating the roots of trees. A simple hole will suffice in allowing closer proximity to what we oftentimes overlook: multiple lifeworlds beneath our feet operating in parallel to our own sensibilities and to one another.