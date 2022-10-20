KnockTwice® Presents: ANOTHER CHANCE Vol.2

An Immersive second-hand shopping experience. Featuring products and decor sourced ONLY from local textile import/export facilities… AKA the Rag-house.

Hand select your own event-exclusive merchandise from 100% upcycled vintage materials to be printed live on site.

Give them another chance… gain understanding of an alternative method. Immersive yourself in the world of overproduction.

With @launchpadtoronto

Complimentary beverages from @lostcraftbeer (ID required)OCT 28th

12-9pm 5 Lower Jarvis St.