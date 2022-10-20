KnockTwice® Presents: ANOTHER CHANCE Vol.2

Oct 20, 2022

An Immersive second-hand shopping experience. Featuring products and decor sourced ONLY from local textile import/export facilities… AKA the Rag-house.

Hand select your own event-exclusive merchandise from 100% upcycled vintage materials to be printed live on site.

Give them another chance… gain understanding of an alternative method. Immersive yourself in the world of overproduction.

With @launchpadtoronto

Complimentary beverages from @lostcraftbeer (ID required)OCT 28th
12-9pm 5 Lower Jarvis St.

Additional Details

Location Address - 5 Lower Jarvis St.

Event Price - Free

Date And Time

Fri, Oct 28th, 2022 @ 12:00 PM
to 09:00 PM

Location

Sugar Gallery

Event Types

Art Exhibition

Event Category

Art

NOW Magazine