Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Lawrence Abu Hamdan: 45th Parallel

Mar 2, 2022

Lawrence Abu Hamdan: 45th Parallel

11 11 people viewed this event.

Mercer Union presents 45th Parallel, a solo exhibition by Lawrence Abu Hamdan, in collaboration with the Toronto Biennial of Art. The exhibition features the Turner Prize-winning artist’s first major commission in Canada, a video set at the Canada-U.S. border. 45th Parallel was filmed on-site at the Haskell Free Library and Opera House, a unique municipal site situated on the border between Quebec and Vermont. Performed by acclaimed filmmaker Mahdi Fleifel, the narrative centres on Hernández v. Mesa, a judicial case covering a fatal, cross-border shooting of an unarmed 15-year-old Mexican national in 2010 by a U.S. Border Patrol agent. Against the backdrop of the Haskell building, the story that unfolds reflects on how borders are not lines but, rather, richly layered spaces.

26 Mar – 4 Jun, 2022. Gallery hours are Tuesday to Saturday, 11 AM – 6 PM. mercerunion.org

Additional Details

Location Address - 1286 Bloor St W, Toronto, ON M6H 1N9

Event Price - $0

Date And Time

Sat, Mar 26th, 2022 @ 11:00 AM
to Sat, Jun 4th, 2022 @ 06:00 PM

Location

Mercer Union

Event Types

Art Exhibition

Event Category

Art

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine