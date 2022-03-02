Lawrence Abu Hamdan: 45th Parallel

Mercer Union presents 45th Parallel, a solo exhibition by Lawrence Abu Hamdan, in collaboration with the Toronto Biennial of Art. The exhibition features the Turner Prize-winning artist’s first major commission in Canada, a video set at the Canada-U.S. border. 45th Parallel was filmed on-site at the Haskell Free Library and Opera House, a unique municipal site situated on the border between Quebec and Vermont. Performed by acclaimed filmmaker Mahdi Fleifel, the narrative centres on Hernández v. Mesa, a judicial case covering a fatal, cross-border shooting of an unarmed 15-year-old Mexican national in 2010 by a U.S. Border Patrol agent. Against the backdrop of the Haskell building, the story that unfolds reflects on how borders are not lines but, rather, richly layered spaces.

26 Mar – 4 Jun, 2022. Gallery hours are Tuesday to Saturday, 11 AM – 6 PM. mercerunion.org