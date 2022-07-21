Leone McComas: Peering In

Solo exhibition by Leone McComas at BAND Gallery, July 28-August 28, 2022.

OPENING RECEPTION: Join us on Thursday, July 28th at 7 pm for an evening of art and conversation. In Peering In, Leone McComas’ paintings bring to mind Afrosurrealist aesthetics and reveal the underlying patterns and rhythms of Creation. Born from a place of sacred interiority, McComas’ work invites us into a space of boundless possibilities, self-inquiry, and transformation.

About the Artist

Leone McComas is a visual artist and designer specializing in mural art, oil painting, and graphic design. She is British-Canadian-Nigerian, Toronto-based and UK born. Following a growing sense of artistic responsibility, Leone now creates from her source of life to counteract the increasing presence of anxiety, social polarization, and emotional fatigue. Leone’s mural practice carries a similar heart to uplift in seeking to revitalize the neighbourhood/spaces, honour community stories, and highlight subtle but distinctive characteristics. As such, her design process involves getting to know people and creatively responding to her discoveries – to multiply the inspirational qualities that are core to them. Since receiving her B.Des from OCADU, Leone has exhibited in solo and group shows, and art fairs across Toronto, as well as internationally in Italy and Korea.

Leone McComas’ exhibition will run from July 28th to August 28th and is curated by Raven Spiratos and Sarah Edo. Presented with the support of RBC.

Please stay home if you have a fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, or shortness of breath or if you have been in close contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19.