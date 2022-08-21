Colour is all around us, yet it’s only rarely that we REALLY stop to absorb and reflect on it. To genuinely feel its power. We know that colour can energise us, soothe us, upset us and uplift us. But what else is colour capable of? Are there new ways in which colour can be used to reach us, and make us truly take notice? The answer to these questions is why Leslie Grove Gallery is so excited to present, Life In Colour, a group exhibition of striking new abstract paintings by artists Lori Fonger, Kareen Hague, Bill Parker and Ruth Thorogood. Through their diverse, individual approaches, these 4 Toronto-area painters explore their practical relationships with colour. The emotions, memories and sensations it has captured and evoked throughout their lives, and the myriad ways in which they’re able to use colour to speak to us. Don’t miss it. Join us at the Leslie Grove Gallery from Thursday, August 24th to Sunday, September 4th at the Leslie Grove Gallery, open from 12-5 PM. Opening reception on Thursday, Aug 25th, 6-8 PM. Details at https://www.lesliegrovegallery.ca