Twist Gallery is happy to announce our new upcoming exhibition.
The month-long “Life Through A Lens” exhibit will bring together 8 Ontario-based cityscape photographers to transform our gallery into a snapshot of urban life.
Life Through A Lens Exhibition will be taking place at Twist Gallery from August 3rd to August 28th. We are open Tuesday to Saturday 11am-6pm.
The exhibition is free! You can find more info on our website.
We will be delighted to see you all soon!