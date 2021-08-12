COVID-19

Aug 12, 2021

Liquid Summer

Twist Gallery Presents: Liquid Summer Exhibit, Sep 1-25.

As summer comes to an end, what better way to wrap up the summer season than with a trip to our art gallery’s Liquid Summer Exhibit! 

Check us out at 1100 Queen St. West and immerse yourself into a collection of watercolour and alcohol ink artwork created by local Toronto artists! Twist Gallery’s Liquid Summer Exhibit will be showcasing a spectacular collection of artwork that is guaranteed to be a crowd pleaser so be sure to stop by and soak in all of the breathtaking blends, textures, and colours of these art pieces. Admission is free.

Date And Time
2021-09-01 @ 11:00 AM to
2021-09-25 @ 06:00 PM

1100 Queen St W, Toronto, ON M6J 1H9, Twist Gallery

Art Exhibition

Art

