Twist Gallery Presents: Liquid Summer Exhibit, Sep 1-25.

As summer comes to an end, what better way to wrap up the summer season than with a trip to our art gallery’s Liquid Summer Exhibit!

Check us out at 1100 Queen St. West and immerse yourself into a collection of watercolour and alcohol ink artwork created by local Toronto artists! Twist Gallery’s Liquid Summer Exhibit will be showcasing a spectacular collection of artwork that is guaranteed to be a crowd pleaser so be sure to stop by and soak in all of the breathtaking blends, textures, and colours of these art pieces. Admission is free.