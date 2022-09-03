‘Livication’ the word is inspired from the Jamaican Rastafarian belief in changing words to more uplifting versions of themselves. Livication is ‘dedication’ transformed. It is to contemplate new spaces in which belonging is the central theme. I work with colour and form to create soft renditions of landscapes and nature inspired scenes from places I have been. My style leans towards the ethereal or magical realism. This series depicts the stages of belonging from states of inner harmony expressed visually as floating florals which bridge over to the essential concept of being part of the landscape. Livication brings you into a world without prejudice and focuses on the light within you and the way in which you nourish the world and it nourishes you. Join us at the Leslie Grove Gallery from Wednesday, September 7 to Sunday, September 18th at the Leslie Grove Gallery, open from 12-5 PM. Opening reception on Thursday, Sept 8th, 6-8 PM. Details at https://www.lesliegrovegallery.ca