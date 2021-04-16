Loner Culture 2.0 – Better Off Alone | Kite

For one week (April 19-25, 2021), Kite will be available at all hours via a chatroom platform on the Digital Anti-Matter Anti-Manifesto website (digitalantimatterantimanifesto.ca) to converse with participants. This online 24-hour chatroom is an extension the 2018 exhibition Loner Culture, which was held at InterAccess in Toronto and was curated by Jas M. Morgan (gijiit). The work itself is titled Better Off Alone (2018) and uses Blu Mar Ten’s sample pack “jungle jungle” to score the chatroom.

Kite’s performance is happening as part of the ongoing programming intervention of aceartinc.’s digital platforms, Digital Anti-Matter Anti-Manifesto, curated by gijiit. Kite aka Suzanne Kite is an Oglála Lakȟóta performance artist, visual artist, and composer raised in Southern California, with a BFA from CalArts in music composition, an MFA from Bard College’s Milton Avery Graduate School, and is a PhD candidate at Concordia University. Kite’s scholarship and practice investigate contemporary Lakota ontologies through research-creation, computational media and performance.