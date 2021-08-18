COVID-19

Long Time No See – Chinatown Photo Project

Aug 18, 2021

Public art exhibition features heartfelt stories, selfies and family photos in various locations across Chinatown. Meet fellow community members who contributed to this grassroots initiative. Aug 21 at 11 am. A&A Department Store, 251 Spadina Ave. https://www.longtimenoseechinatownto.com

About the Project: Chinatown is again facing a period of change and uncertainty with businesses battered by COVID lockdowns, with Anti-Asian Racism and with development pressures in Toronto’s over-heated property market.  Some of us got together hoping to put a face to our diverse community to show what and where in Chinatown we work, shop, eat and love.

Event Price - Free

Your Email Address - longtimenosee.chinatownto@gmail.com

Venue Address - 215 Spadina Ave., north wall of A&A Dept. Store

2021-08-21 @ 11:00 AM to
2021-08-21 @ 12:00 AM

215 Spadina Ave., north wall of A&A Dept. Store, 251 Spadina, north wall of A & A

Art Exhibition

Art

