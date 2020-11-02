Joan Latchford: “Love Isn’t Limited”

LOVE ISN’T LIMITED comprises select B&W photographs from Joan Latchford’s 60s & 70s era exploration of Toronto’s diversity and diaspora. Through her signature “spontaneous and unposed technique” we witness Latchford’s keen eye for documenting the rarely recognized lives of people new to Toronto. Nov 14-Jan 31, 2021. Reception: Saturday November 14, 2-9 pm, and Sunday Nov 15 from noon to 5 pm. Posthumous exhibition. Family member in attendance.

​Due to COVID-19 guidelines we are limiting the number of participants for our opening receptions to hourly small groups. Please sign up to reserve your spot. You can email us at: info@thecardinalgallery.ca or call us @ 416-575-1116.