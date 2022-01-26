Lrikulau by Pacake Taugadhu Online Gallery

“Lrikulau” is the name of the Formosan Clouded Leopard in the Rukai language. The leopard is said to have led their ancestors to their village of Kucapungane, thus the animal is sacred to the tribe. But the Lrikulau has long since disappeared from the human eye.

Join the search for the Lrikulau on our online gallery featuring Rukai artist Pacake Taugadhu, whose works explore themes of heritage and conservation. Learn about the story of the Clouded Leopard and how the legacy of culture can be carried forth through art. One day, the Lrikulau will come home!

View the gallery and learn more about the Lrikulau picture book on lunarfestgta.ca.