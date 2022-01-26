Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Lunar Lanterns of Indigenous Lights

Jan 26, 2022

Lunar Lanterns of Indigenous Lights

14 14 people viewed this event.

Join us at the Varley Art Gallery this February, where the Lunar Lanterns of Indigenous Lights will be making a return to light up the Year of the Tiger! Featuring beautiful artworks from local Indigenous artists, these lanterns are a way to connect the Indigenous cultures of Canada to the Asian tradition of celebrating the Lunar New Year. Through art, storytelling, and traditions, we invite everyone to experience the community coming Together, Stronger. 

Come see these lanterns in person starting from February 5 to March 6 in the Varley Art Gallery courtyard and learn the stories of the artists and the artworks. Find more details on http://lunarfestgta.ca.

Additional Details

Location Address - 216 Main St Unionville, Unionville, ON L3R 2H1

Event Price - free

Date And Time

Sat, Feb 5th, 2022 @ 10:00 AM
to Sun, Mar 6th, 2022

Event Types

Art Exhibition

Event Category

Art

Event Tags

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine