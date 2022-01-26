Join us at the Varley Art Gallery this February, where the Lunar Lanterns of Indigenous Lights will be making a return to light up the Year of the Tiger! Featuring beautiful artworks from local Indigenous artists, these lanterns are a way to connect the Indigenous cultures of Canada to the Asian tradition of celebrating the Lunar New Year. Through art, storytelling, and traditions, we invite everyone to experience the community coming Together, Stronger.

Come see these lanterns in person starting from February 5 to March 6 in the Varley Art Gallery courtyard and learn the stories of the artists and the artworks. Find more details on http://lunarfestgta.ca.