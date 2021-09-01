LUSH: Fabrications in Yarn and Fabric

Patterned, beaded, stitched, appliqued, crocheted and knitted, LUSH is a two-person exhibition investigating the social, cultural and ecological implications of textiles from different perspectives.

A feast for the eyes from multiple vantage points, Marlene Hilton Moore’s photographic work, combined with sculpture, architecture, and artifacts, develops narratives based upon a woman, a dress, and a place. Visually weaving together encoded cultural messages that allude to personal social histories, Marlene brings together two series of work to create a continuum of her investigation into identify formation. Juxtaposing a pure white mannequin wearing an intensely embroidered dress with richly textured objects and a vivid historic interior from her body of work entitled Inside My Skin, Hilton Moore’s gallery installation is paired with photographs of Peonia Beauty, a series of images that reveal a dress of black taffeta peonies, a quixotic young woman, and textures of deteriorating architecture.

Across the room from Hilton Moore’s arrangement of sculptures and photos is a grouping of entanglements by Jill Price. Both absurd and playful, Price’s altered ready-mades, created from reclaimed yarn and porcelain figurines, point more to how materials in their various forms have a way of controlling, consuming, commodifying, and curating bodies in and out of cultural norms. Often covering much of the figurine’s white surfaces and heads that carry forward Euro-centric and patriarchal notions of femininity, beauty, etiquette and class, Price reconstructs found textiles into large assemblages of fibre to point to how we can’t see the messiness of all of that which is produced or attached to that which we consume.

Be Contemporary would like to acknowledge that this exhibition is proudly sponsored by HWISEL