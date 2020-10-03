Mirage, a solo exhibition by Toronto-based artist Lyla Rye, curated by Betty Julian. Throughout the gallery, Rye uses still and moving images to offer a nuanced vision that allows viewers to contemplate the influence of architecture and how it impacts living in the world. The exhibition actively engages viewers optically, physically and conceptually with these ideas, while aiming to complicate their perceptions of space and time. Oct 2-Nov 28. Open noon to 5 pm, Wed to Sat, and by appointment.

In accordance with provincial COVID-19 safety regulations, the gallery will be limited to six visitors at a time. Admission is free. https://www.prefix.ca/exhibitions/

Photo: Lyla Rye, video still from A Meditation, 2019. Courtesy Lyla Rye.