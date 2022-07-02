Nancy Bennett: Madly in All Directions

In pandemic times, the dedicated artists who fill our galleries and fairs were without venues. Nancy Bennett used this unprecedented time to create without restriction. She let her art flow madly in all directions. These are her paintings. Nancy exhibits her work regularly in group and solo exhibitions. Her paintings are held in private and corporate collections in Canada and internationally. Nancy is a member of The Artists’ Network and CARFAC and is co-founder of Labatt Studio collective.

Join us at the Leslie Grove Gallery from Tuesday, July 6th to Sunday, July 17th at the Leslie Grove Gallery, open from 12-5 PM. Opening reception on Thursday, July 7, 6-8 PM. Details at https://www.lesliegrovegallery.ca