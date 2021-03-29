Donna Wise & Rachel Stableford

Propeller Art Gallery presents Mapping the Infinite, large abstract paintings by Donna Wise, and Luminous, a sculptural installation by Rachel Stableford. Aril 7 to May 2. https://www.propellerartgallery.ca

Mapping the Infinite by Donna Wise, is a collection of recent large abstract paintings with bold colour-saturated strokes fuse together both geometric forms and textures.”The paintings are my voice and a reflection of my inner world—they allow me to map the infinity of my surroundings and enhance the environment with feelings of pleasure, beauty and optimism providing an element of drama for the viewer.” D.W.

Luminous is a sculptural installation by Rachel Stableford that sheds light on the way wildlife is affected by changing environmental conditions on earth. Amphibians are considered a key indicator species of the fact that our entire ecosystem is in danger. Lifesize sculptures of different frog species glow in the darkness of this installation to remind us of this impending threat and invite the viewer to meditate with them and experience their message.