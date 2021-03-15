NOW MagazineAll EventsDonna Wise

Donna Wise

Donna Wise

by
Propeller Art Gallery presents the exhibition Mapping the Infinite by the  contemporary abstract artist. Both virtual gallery and in-person visits. Reserve http://www.PropellerArtGallery.ca

Additional Details

Location - Propeller Gallery

 

Date And Time

2021-04-07 @ 12:00 PM to
2021-04-25 @ 05:00 PM
 

Location

 

Event Types

Art Exhibition
 

Event Category

Art

Location Page

Propeller Gallery

