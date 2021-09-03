Gallery 1313 exhibition Transitions: From Dark to Light. 1313 Queen W. Sep 29-Oct 10. https://g1313.org

The exhibition reflects the artist’s personal transition as she come to terms with loss and learn to embrace happiness and beauty once more.

Diary, a group of self-portraits, and the Christie Beach landscapes express Finkelstein’s grief both in subject and palette – canvases of grey loneliness and desolation. They give way to the New Life paintings which gently explore the fragility of new life and the birth of hope. Finally, brilliance and colour return to the painter’s world in the paintings of the sea, sand and palms of Palm Beach, the flowers and foliage of Barbara’s Magic Garden, and the whimsical joy of Ty Dreaming. The last 3 series continues her interest in the play of light in her painting practice.

With the benefit of time and perspective, Marie Finkelstein sees her personal transition from dark to light mirrored by the Covid crisis. She, like so many others, have struggled to emerge from fear and isolation, daring to hope for a return to the brightness of a world we once knew.