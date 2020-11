In the hiwa-hiwalay exhibition, Marigold Santos embraces multifarious self-hoods and fragmented identities as expressions of empowerment and resiliency. Folklore, textures, gestures and objects particular to the Philippines persist in her imagery, which collide and reconfigure in an effort to acknowledge heritage and examine complex histories within diasporic experiences. Nov 21-Jan 2.

Exhibition viewings are by appointment, available via

http://patelbrown.com