Oct 25, 2021

19 19 people viewed this event.

Mayten’s Project presents the exhibition Silent Stars, Toronto-based Iranian artist Mahsa Merci’s first North American solo exhibition with works dedicated to the trans experience. By using diverse mediums, painting, sculpture, and animation, Merci aims to show different aspects of gender, identity, sexuality and redefine the meaning of beauty. As part of the LGBTQIA+ community, she portrays selected community members to examine the definition of male/female, softness/harshness, beauty/grotesque and hidden/visible. Oct 28-Dec 28. https://www.maytens.com/silent-stars

Additional Details

Location Address - 165 Niagara St

Event Price - Free

Date And Time
Thu, Oct 28th, 2021 @ 11:00 AM to
Tue, Dec 28th, 2021 @ 06:00 PM

Location
Mayten's Project

Event Types
Art Exhibition

Event Category
Art

Event Tags

