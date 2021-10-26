Mayten’s Project presents the exhibition Silent Stars, Toronto-based Iranian artist Mahsa Merci’s first North American solo exhibition with works dedicated to the trans experience. By using diverse mediums, painting, sculpture, and animation, Merci aims to show different aspects of gender, identity, sexuality and redefine the meaning of beauty. As part of the LGBTQIA+ community, she portrays selected community members to examine the definition of male/female, softness/harshness, beauty/grotesque and hidden/visible. Oct 28-Dec 28. https://www.maytens.com/silent-stars