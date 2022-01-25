Meddling Kids: A Children’s Mystery Book Exhibit

Uncover the secrets of children’s mystery and detective stories at the Osborne Collection of Early Children’s Books. From the famous Sherlock Holmes to elementary school amateurs, this exhibit explores the development of children’s mystery fiction from the 19th century to the present day. Encounter old favourites like Nancy Drew and the Hardy Boys alongside newer children’s mystery fiction.

Free. All are welcome.

Located in the Osborne Collection of Early Children’s Books , on the 4th floor of the Lillian H. Smith Branch.

The exhibit can be viewed during the Osborne Collection’s open hours: Monday – Friday 10 am – 6 pm, Saturday 9 am – 5 pm, closed Sunday.

Contact the Osborne Collection at 416-393-7753 or email osstaff@tpl.ca for more information.