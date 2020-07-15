NOW MagazineAll EventsMegan Rooney: HUSH SKY MURMUR HOLE

Megan Rooney: HUSH SKY MURMUR HOLE

Museum of Contemporary Art
16
Jul
-
13
Sep

Megan Rooney: HUSH SKY MURMUR HOLE

by Museum of Contemporary Art
 
408 people viewed this event.

Megan Rooney is an enigmatic storyteller whose work expands across painting, performance, sculpture and installation. For the artist’s first major solo exhibition in Canada, Rooney will transform a floor of the museum by enveloping it in a large-scale mural, making use of all original walls. This temporary, site-specific environment will become home to characters and scenarios composed from ubiquitous household materials, found objects, stuffed fabrics and paint. Runs to September 13.

 

Date And Time

2020-07-16 @ 11:00 AM to
2020-09-13 @ 06:00 PM
 

Location

158 Sterling Rd, Toronto, 158 Sterling Rd, Toronto
 

Venue

Museum of Contemporary Art
 

Event Types

Art Exhibition
 

Event Category

Art
 
 

Location Page

Museum of Contemporary Art

 

Share With Friends

Museum of Contemporary Art
MOCA Toronto is motivated by our belief that museums can be culturally and socially useful. We promote exceptional artistic thinking and provide a community space for discourse and creativity. Working across all contemporary art forms, we empower the local Toronto art scene, while informing the international. MOCA Toronto is an accessible, welcoming hub rooted and engaged in a culturally rich neighbourhood; it is here, through art, that you can feel the specialness of this invigorating and hyper-diverse city.

Comments are Closed.