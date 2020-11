Golden Girls exhibition. Nov 21-Jan 2.

Mia Sandhu draws from personal and shared experiences, attempting to portray inner conflicts seemingly intrinsic to womanhood regardless of ethnicity or heritage. Sandhu’s protagonists appear on the cusp of something: they are unshackled by self-doubt, but perhaps are still fighting to be victorious in their new, unrepressed consciousness.

Exhibition viewings are by appointment available via

http://patelbrown.com