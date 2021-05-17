Online exhibition presented by the Canada Ireland Foundation. Canadian artists take over the historic Corleck building on Toronto’s waterfront and transform its interior spaces with a series of original works inspired by miotas (the Gaelic word for myth) as well as the foundational myths from each of their own diverse cultures. June 14 to July 9. https://www.canadairelandfoundation.com/miotas

Follow the artists’ work-in-progress via social media: #miotas @canadairelandfoundation or @miotas.myth

If health guidelines permit, limited in-person viewings will be available as well at The Corleck Building, 3 Eireann Quay, Toronto.