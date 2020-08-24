Mixed Bag is a new exhibition featuring the collaboration between Anser and Callen Schaub, running from August 27th to September 10th 2020. In this new body of work Toronto graffiti and street artist Anser partners with Callen Schaub a Montreal based abstract painter.

Mixed bag is hosted by The JuncYards, a new multi-use studio and gallery space located in Toronto’s West end. The JuncYards looks to engage new audiences, break down barriers and expand how people experience art and culture.

The exhibition’s opening reception will take place August 27th from 7pm-11pm. Timed-tickets for the opening night will be available through Eventbrite. Additional weekend gallery hours are: August 28th-30th and September 4th-6th; Fridays 1-7pm, Saturdays 1-7pm, Sundays 12-5pm.

To view the exhibition during the week please schedule an appointment with Grace, Director of Community Operations at grace@thejuncyards.com .

Complying with Covid-19 health and safety regulations all guests will be required to wear a mask and reserve a timed-ticket through Eventbrite. The number of guests will be limited to allow for physical distancing inside the gallery.

To view more from Anser and Callen head over to Instagram and check out @ansermysteriousdate and @callenschaub

For more updates please follow The JuncYards on Instagram at @thejuncyards. The JuncYards is located at 1110 Dupont St. Toronto, Ontario.