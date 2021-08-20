Greater Toronto Art 2021

The Museum of Contemporary Art Toronto (MOCA) exhibition with 21 specially commissioned or never-before-seen artworks spanning all three floors of the Museum in a range of media including drawing, sculpture, performance, painting and video. Sep 29-Jan 9, 2022. Admission includes access to programming on all exhibiting floors. Events, talks and other programming may require additional fees. Ground Floor is always free to the public. Adult: $10 Student with ID (18+): $5 Group of 10 or more (self-guided): $8 per person Senior (65+): $5 Under 18: Free. 158 Sterling.

Organized by guest curator Daisy Desrosiers, adjunct curator Rui Mateus Amaral, and MOCA artistic director November Paynter, the exhibition will include new works by: Ashoona Ashoona and Alexa Hatanaka, Ghazaleh Avarzamani, Nour Bishouty, Jesse Chun, Tom Chung, Common Accounts – Igor Bragado and Miles Gertler, Julia Dault, Azza El Siddique, Kareem-Anthony Ferreira, Aaron Jones, Pamila Matharu, Native Art Department International – Maria Hupfield and Jason Lujan, Oluseye, Pamela Phatsimo Sunstrum, Jagdeep Raina, Tony Romano, Jennifer Rose Sciarrino, Walter Scott, Kara Springer, Sahar Te, The collective of Parastoo Anoushahpour, Faraz Anoushahpour and Ryan Ferko.

GTA21 marks a renewed focus by MOCA on the local art scene and offers significant support for the featured artists to realize new and/or expanded work. Visitors will encounter 21 specially commissioned or never-before-seen artworks spanning all three floors of the Museum in a range of media including drawing, sculpture, performance, painting and video. Beyond the Museum walls, the exhibition features several public artworks, a set of responsive digital components, a variety of public programmes and learning initiatives, and an accompanying publication.

Image: Ghazaleh Avarzamani, Strange Temporalities, 2019. Segmented slide on metal armature. Courtesy of the artist.