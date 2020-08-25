MOCA Toronto Fall 2020 Exhibition Programme

NOW MagazineAll EventsMOCA Toronto Fall 2020 Exhibition Programme

The Museum of Contemporary Art Toronto (MOCA) exhibition programme for fall 2020 features work by Fatma Bucak, Yazan Khalili, Mika Rottenberg and Krista Belle Stewart plus a new commission by Michael Lin. Alongside this roster of major works by Canadian and international artists, MOCA continues its highly regarded online platform Shift Key, profiling timely video works by a range of significant artists selected by independent curator and interdisciplinary art historian Daisy Desrosiers.

 

2020-09-03 @ 11:00 AM to
2021-03-21 @ 06:00 PM
 

MOCA Toronto
 

Art Exhibition
 

Art

