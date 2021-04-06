Created by Keitha Keeshig-Tobias this ongoing Indigenous art crawl in solidarity with small businesses to help bring creativity and conversation into our communities during these uncertain times. The 1 km art crawl will stretch from Scout down to Coal Miner’s Daughter with 16 shops in between along Roncesvalles. #MoccasinSideTrail. Apr 2-18. Moccasin Side Trail Google Map: https://www.google.com/maps/@43.5779497,-79.748116,10z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m2!11m1!2sQRhE-zWCR2B538lcXnZ7WNksvp-KpA

The link below can also be found in the Instagram bios of @KeithaKeeshigTobias @The_Truth_And_Healing_Project and @Settle_In_Settlers