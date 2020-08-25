NOW MagazineAll EventsMohamed Bourouissa

Horse Day exhibition is the culmination of an eight-month collaboration between Algerian/French artist Mohamed Bourouissa and young Black horsemen belonging to a non-profit equestrian society in Strawberry Mansion, an impoverished Philadelphia neighbourhood. Centring the narrative on the group’s preparation and presentation of a celebratory riding competition and pageant, Bourouissa’s video examines the visual stereotypes and misrepresentations associated with “cowboy culture” in the United States.

Sept 16-Nov 28. Artist talk at noon, Nov 4. Online via Zoom

Image: Mohamed Bourouissa, Horse Day (still), 2015, two-channel video. Courtesy of the artist, kamel mennour, Paris/London, and Blum & Poe, New York/Tokyo/Los Angeles

2020-09-16 @ 12:00 PM to
2020-11-28 @ 06:00 PM
 

Ryerson Image Centre
 

Art Exhibition
 

Art
 

2020-11-04

