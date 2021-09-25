Mariam Hashemi’s Moon Struck at Gallery 1313 (1313 Queen St. W., Toronto) from Sept 29th – Oct. 10th and as a virtual show at Cube Gallery online. A live reception will be in Toronto Thursday eve, Sept 30, 6-9pm. (Proof of Vaccines required).

The paintings in this series were created with “automatiste” inspired aesthetics. Dedicated to the Moon, they contemplate the mysterious beauty and meaning of this massive rock orbiting our planet, this timeless poet’s muse. The Moon impacts much on earth, from ocean tides to human behaviour, inspiring millennia of culture and myth.

Mariam grew up in a family surrounded by poetry, art and Persian culture. Mariam Hashemi’s career spans more than 25 years of painting in acrylic, oil, watercolour, ink and gouache. Her practice includes conceptual interests and abstract expressionism. As an artist she incorporates a range of philosophical, scientific and mythical elements into her work.