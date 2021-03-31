Chiedza Pasipanodya

Munda (The Field) exhibition explores embodied memory and lineage through praxis. This ceramic landscape is inspired by the architecture of termite mounds scattered across the Southern hemisphere and developed through a research-based inquiry of longstanding Southern African ceramic techniques. April 9 to May 8. Xpace Cultural Centre is currently closed to the public but the exhibition can be viewed 24/7 from the street at 2-303 Lansdowne Avenue.

For termites, the mounds tend to outlive the colonies that built them by decades and even centuries with any new colony adding onto the structure of the last, above and underground. In Munda, conical forms made through a labour-intensive process of handbuilding with coils of clay and burnishing with graphite aim to make visible an ongoing inquiry on labour – the labour that bodies exert, that bodies inherit, what it all amounts to and how if at all, one can ascribe this labour within clay?⁠ ⁠