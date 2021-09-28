Readers' Choice 2021

Gert Anckaert

Nov 10-21. 1313 Queen West. g1313.org

Sep 28, 2021

Gert Anckaert

Gallery 1313 presents new work by Gert Anckaert. Nov 10-21. 1313 Queen West. g1313.org

In 2020 youtube saved my sanity. I discovered the wonderful world of art instruction videos. I latched onto an abstract art course. These images are the result.

Most of my learning was about paint enhancing materials, and their effects on different surfaces. The work is on paper, wood, and canvas. I used oils, watercolor, acrylic and a range of mark making tools.

And, yes, it is still fun!

Location Address - 1313 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M6K 1L83

Event Price - Free!

Wed, Nov 10th, 2021 @ 01:00 PM to
Sun, Nov 21st, 2021 @ 05:00 PM

Gallery 1313

Art Exhibition

Art

