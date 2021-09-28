- News
Gallery 1313 presents new work by Gert Anckaert. Nov 10-21. 1313 Queen West. g1313.org In 2020 youtube saved my sanity. I.
In 2020 youtube saved my sanity. I discovered the wonderful world of art instruction videos. I latched onto an abstract art course. These images are the result.
Most of my learning was about paint enhancing materials, and their effects on different surfaces. The work is on paper, wood, and canvas. I used oils, watercolor, acrylic and a range of mark making tools.
And, yes, it is still fun!
Location Address - 1313 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M6K 1L83
Event Price - Free!
Location ID - 560572