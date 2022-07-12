Su Sheedy: Pond Series

Sheedy continues her study of Ontario wetlands with her Pond series, where instincts and spontaneity rally in this quickening and vigorous environment. Many layers of beeswax are fused together and gouged into, informing a wild surface with rowdy and random movement. This gives way to the real subject matter; texture. This is intimacy on a large scale, a Gestalt union of aggressive line and organic symmetry.

Sheedy was born and raised in Toronto, Canada and has lived in Kingston, Ontario since 1992. Sheedy began painting full-time in 2001 and since then has marshalled her fascination with surface effects into a substantial art practice. Unsurprisingly given the tactility of her work, she cites the art of Paterson Ewen and Cy Twombly. Sheedy’s work is part of corporate and private collections in Canada, Europe and the U.S.

July 21-August 4 at Muse Gallery, 1230 Yonge. musegallery.ca