Celebrate Black futures with the online launch of NExT: The Future of Art Exhibition 2.0. This online celebration will feature performances by NExT Artists and a virtual walkthrough of the exhibition. The evening will also include an intimate Artist Talk to learn more about the participants’ journey through this program and what mentorship looks like during these trying times. March 25 at 6 pm. Free.

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/next-ii-online-launch-artist-talk-tickets-145348299677

NExT: The Future of Art Exhibition 2.0 will run online and as a window exhibit at The St Lawrence Centre For the Arts (27 Front St. E., Toronto ON), in accordance with local COVID-19 health and safety guidelines, from March 22-May 11, 2021.

NExT: The Future of Art Exhibition 2.0 is presented in partnership with TO Live.

NExT is VIBE Arts’ Black Youth Mentorship Program. NExT – short for Network and Explore Together – was built on the vision to build, connect, and strengthen networks of Black artists throughout the GTA.

The program was developed, with barriers in mind, to increase the visibility of Black Youth Artists in public Canadian exhibitions. Throughout the program, members of the cohort receive multiple one-on-one mentorship opportunities and access to valuable programs and opportunities. NExT creates a shared understanding and space to overcome the barriers faced by upcoming artists in pursuit of artistic success.

The NExT Program is made possible by Canadian Heritage’s Community Support, Multiculturalism, and Anti-Racism Initiatives (CSMARI) Program.