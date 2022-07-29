Noni Kaur – ਨਜਰ ਨਾ ਲੱਗੇ / Nazar na lage / Knock on wood

Displaying in the Lakeshore Gallery at the Art Gallery of Burlington from August 16th – January 14th, 2023, is artist Noni Kaur’s rangoli art. The exhibit, ਨਜਰ ਨਾ ਲੱਗੇ / Nazar na lage / Knock on wood, highlights the effect of cultural conditioning on labour-intensive rituals of preparations. Rangoli takes months to complete – beginning by hand-dying mounds of desiccated coconut and then forming the design in situ. The shape of Kaur’s rangoli begins with an O, a historic symbol of feminine energy. As the work morphs and curves, it begins to take on an abstract human form.

As time passes, the desiccated coconut and non-toxic materials allow the artwork to become a repository of energy for the microbial systems living in the installation. The mylar window works depicts the microbial formations occurring deep in the rangoli. Images of the cellar forms are projected on the sculptural floor installation as the sun’s light changes throughout the day.

As the work slowly decays over the course of the exhibition, it mirrors the cycle of life, death, and return to the earth.

Photo by: Cole Swanson