Nordic Lights – Outdoor Light Experience

Nordic Lights is a free, outdoor light experience featuring six interactive light works from artists from Canada, Norway, Sweden, Finland, and Denmark. Co-produced by Fjord Oslo, Nordic Lights is the kick off to Nordic Bridges, a year-long initiative led by Toronto’s Harbourfront Centre fostering cultural exchange between the Nordic Region and Canada.

Illuminated from 5pm to 10pm each day, the installations will be positioned at different locations along the Harbourfront Centre Campus, turning the 53,000-square-foot space on the waterfront into an open-air gallery – a naturally Covid-safe collective art experience for the city’s residents and visitors.

Supported by the Nordic Council of Ministers, Waterfront Business Improvement Area, Ontario Cultural Attractions Fund, NEXT Magazine, Icelandair and Nordic Culture Point