Nordic Lights – a free, outdoor light experience

Nordic Lights is a free, outdoor light experience featuring six interactive light works from artists from Canada, Norway, Sweden, Finland, and Denmark. Co-produced by Fjord Oslo, Nordic Lights is the kick off to Nordic Bridges, a year-long initiative led by Toronto’s Harbourfront Centre fostering cultural exchange between the Nordic Region and Canada.

Illuminated from 5 pm to 10 pm each day, the installations will be positioned at different locations along the Harbourfront Centre Campus, turning the 53,000-square-foot space on the waterfront into an open-air gallery – a naturally Covid-safe collective art experience for the city’s residents and visitors.

Info at harbourfrontcentre.com/event/nordic-lights

Supported by the Nordic Council of Ministers, Waterfront Business Improvement Area, Ontario Cultural Attractions Fund, NEXT Magazine, Icelandair and Nordic Culture Point