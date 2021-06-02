NOW MagazineAll EventsNorth of Long Tail Photo Exhibit

North of Long Tail Photo Exhibit

North of Long Tail Photo Exhibit

by
23 23 people viewed this event.

This new documentary photography outdoor exhibition showcases Canadians’ deep personal connections with Lake Erie and highlights why the lake needs to be protected. North of Longtail, a collaboration between Environmental Defence and documentary photographer Colin Boyd Shafer, contains 20 stories from the north side of the lake — from Essex County all the way to Niagara Region. June 5 to July 5.

https://environmentaldefence.ca/edevent/north-of-long-tail-event/

Part art, part call to action, the exhibition seeks to illustrate what could be lost if the Great Lakes are left unprotected. The stories include a fifth-generation Canadian whose family escaped slavery in the U.S., a Pelee Island theatre owner, a firefighter from Port Stanley, a brewery owner in Port Colborne, a commercial fisherman in Wheatley, a refugee from Syria, and an associate professor from the University of Waterloo.

This photo exhibit will be held outdoors at Wychwood Barns and will follow strict COVID-19 safety regulations. It is free of charge to attend. Artscape is a wheelchair-accessible location.

Additional Details

Location - Artscape Wychwood Barns

 

Date And Time

2021-06-05 @ 08:00 AM to
2021-07-05 @ 11:00 PM
 

Location

 

Event Types

Art Exhibition
 

Event Category

Art

Location Page

Artscape Wychwood Barns

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.