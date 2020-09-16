OCAD Artist Alley 2020

OCAD Artist Alley is a biannual pop-up market featuring local emerging artists and small businesses owned by OCAD University students & alumni.
This year, to make sure everyone stays safe and comfy, we’re going virtual and launching a curated virtual catalogue of 100+ handmade products! All proceeds go directly to the artists—we all appreciate your support during the pandemic.✨
From October 10-November 10, you can browse our curated catalogue on our website from the comfort of your home.
Website: https://ocadartistalley.com
IG: instagram.com/ocadartistalley
