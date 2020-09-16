NOW MagazineAll EventsOCAD Artist Alley 2020

OCAD Artist Alley 2020

OCAD Artist Alley is a biannual pop-up market featuring local emerging artists and small businesses owned by OCAD University students & alumni.

This year, to make sure everyone stays safe and comfy, we’re going virtual and launching a curated virtual catalogue of 100+ handmade products! All proceeds go directly to the artists—we all appreciate your support during the pandemic.✨

From October 10-November 10, you can browse our curated catalogue on our website from the comfort of your home.

Website: https://ocadartistalley.com

IG: instagram.com/ocadartistalley

FB: https://www.facebook.com/ocadartistalley

